From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Ali-Okumade II, on Friday said it is time for Ibadan to be taken to another level of growth and development.

He made the assertion when he performed elevation exercise for seven chiefs that got promoted in the Balogun Line of the Ibadan traditional system.

The monarch particularly charged the newly elevated chiefs to work in unity for the growth, progress and development of Ibadanland.

Oba Balogun, who maintained that the task of taking Ibadan to the next level calls for the cooperation and support of all, said: “There is need for unity of purpose among you, my esteemed chiefs, in order for me and my members of Advisory Council, to drive the expected agenda of Ibadan growth and development.”

Reacting on behalf of the elevated chiefs, the new Gbonka and Aare Onibon, Kayode Afolabi Kadelu and Taofeek Adegboyega Adegoke respectively commended the Olubadan for his admonition with a promise to heed his call.

Kadelu said, “Kabiyesi has started very well. The last time I put on this particular dress was nine years ago. I must express how happy I am on this occasion. As charged by our reverred father, I promise to do my best in concert with my colleague chiefs towards a better Ibadan.

Adegoke, who declared that there is the need for the government to involve traditional institution in governance, saying they are closer to the people. He stated further:

