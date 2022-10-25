Kenneth Udeh

Electorates from Ibadan North Federal Constituency, have showered encomiums on their representative at the National Assembly, Hon. Prince Olaide Akinremi following the launch of a Healthcare access initiative to hundreds beneficiaries of the Constituency.

Akinremi who currently represents the zone at 9th House of Representatives had on Monday distributed Medical kits, sums of cash grants in addition to enrolling three hundred constituents on a health insurance scheme for a period of one year.

Giving reasons, Akinremi explained that the initiative is in fulfillment of his healthcare agenda set out since his election in 2019 to improve the mental and physical well being of his constituents. Akinremi also known as “Jagaban ” stressed that he was motivated by his zeal to grant access to healthcare to his constituents especially those in the grassroots.

The exercise attracted the attendance of hundreds of community Residents who converged at the “Jagaban Hall” , Samonda Ibadan venue for the programme’s commencement. Addressing the gathering Akinremi pointed out that the initiative will ameliorate the sufferings of poor amongst his constituents who can’t afford the means to access basic healthcare, while assuring that the he will always put the interest of his people first in all his legislative stewardship.

Akinremi said the move will alleviate their challenges; “Our infrastructure and empowerment interventions will mean nothing if our people are not in good health, that’s why we decided to institute this programme targeted at those who can’t afford primary healthcare service”. “It’s our duty as elected representatives to ensure that those that voted for us get value for the trust entrusted upon us Jagaban stated.

Hundreds of beneficiaries among which include the elderly and aged constituents showered praises of appreciation on Olaide , expressing that they have had no form of regrets since they gave their votes to him in 2019, they assured that they are ready to support and re-elect him back to the green chambers in 2023.

Dr. Oyekunle of “Doctors Polyclinic”, one of the hospitals selected within Ibadan North Federal Constituency to provide treatment and consultation services to the beneficiaries described the parliamentarian’s initiative as laudable , stating him as one that places the interest of his people first. Considering the numbers of people who can’t afford basic medical care, Oyekunle stressed that the free health insurance will go a long way in alleviating the health challenges of selected beneficiaries.

Some of the Medical gadgets given to the constituents are; Blood Pressure monitors, Thermometer, Eye Glass , Hearing aids, Dental dentures, drugs and Cash stipends.

In a separate statement signed by Micheal Adegbuyi, Media Aide to Akinremi it was announced that the kits will be properly administered to grantees at their designated hospitals after a detailed check-up furthermore the programme commences from the 1st of November 2022.