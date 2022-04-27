From Kenneth Udeh Abuja

Over 1, 000 youths drawn from Ibadan North Local Government Area of Oyo State have promised to purchase the Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for Prince Olaide Akinremi popularly known as ‘Jagaban’ to re-contest the House of Representatives seat under the platform of the APC.

The youths mostly beneficiaries of employments facilitated by Olaide hinged their decision on his performance which they described as laudable, saying they benefited from his employment and empowerment facilitation initiatives.

The development has since been greeted with commendations from community leaders, elders, stakeholders and constituents of Ibadan North.

The gesture came as the party commenced sales of forms by the ruling APC with the price of the nomination form for the House of Representatives pegged at N10 million.

Representatives of the group in separate addresses at a media parley in Abuja said they decided to come together and take the bold step by contributing the sum, having benefited from Olaide’s empowerment and employment facilitation initiative since he was first elected into the Green Chambers in 2019.

Kunle Asubiojo, who spoke on behalf of no less than 69 graduate youths and over 105 non-graduate youths currently employed under the Federal Government in various ministries, departments and agencies appreciated Akinremi for his focus on the upliftment of the plight of children of the masses whom he said willingly gave him their mandate in 2019.

“We remain eternally grateful to the Ibadan North Federal Rep for our current positions in life. Contrary to what is obtainable with some other Honourable members, Olaide Akinremi considered only children of the masses, and of those who gave him their mandate, and made sure he followed their applications to a point of success, a success they all enjoy till date,” Kunle said.

Speaking on behalf of another segment of youths numbering 74 who are employed, Taliat Ayoade expressed gratitude to the lawmaker for the zeal expended in ensuring that they secured their appointments.

He said it was difficult to come across such a selflessly good man in today’s political terrain.