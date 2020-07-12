Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Leader of the notorious ‘One Million Boys’ gang leader in Ibadan, the Oyo capital, Biola Ebila, has been shot dead by security operatives.

Ebila, who was on the wanted list of the police in the state, was said to have been killed around Olomi area of Ibadan on Sunday afternoon. His death has been confirmed by the Oyo State Police Command.

He was declared wanted by Oyo State Police Command for his alleged involvement in the murder of another Ibadan notorious gang leader, Moshood Oladokun, fondly called Ekugbemi, on Saturday May 11, 2020, and was buried the following day.

Ekugbemi was stabbed to death during a bloody clash with a rival group at Olunde area of Ibadan in Oluyole Local Government area of the state.

The groups that have been terrorising inner parts of Ibadan such as Born Photo, Foko, Isale-Osi, Popoyemoja, Oopeyeosa, Idi-Arere, Kudeti, and so on include One Million Boys, the Indomie Boys and Abe-Igi Boys.

Ebila, leader of the One Million Boys in Ibadan, was reportedly shot dead when he resisted attempts to arrest him by officials of Operation Burst, an Oyo State Joint Security Outfit.

The late Ebila was alleged to have been busted along with some of his gang members by operatives of Operation Burst when they went to kidnap one person, simply identified as Femi.

Ebila and his boys were said to have exchanged fire with the officials of Operation Burst. But his gang members reportedly escaped with his dead body in a car and took the lifeless body to Kudeti and showed the corpse to other members of the gang that did not follow them for the operation.

The development was said to have angered some of his gang members, who immediately unleashed pandemonium on Kudeti, which is their operational headquarters.

In a telephone chat with Daily Sun, the Police Public Relations Officer for the state, Olugbenga Fadeyi, who confirmed Ebila’s death, said some of his gang members brought his corpse to Kudeti area of Ibadan on Sunday and after some people had seen it, drove the lifeless body to an unknown destination.

He stated further that some arrests have also been made because some of his followers wanted to foment troubles in Kudeti area following his death, adding that security personnel have been stationed at strategic places at Kudeti, Idi-Arere, Oke-Oluokun, and other places to forestall breakdown of law and order.