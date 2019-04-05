Management of The Polytechnic, Ibadan has suspended students’ union activities following the breakdown of peace at the institution.

Public Relations Officer of the institution, Soladoye Adewole, made the disclosure in Ibadan, yesterday.

“The students engaged in a fight after a female football tournament organised by the student’s union.

“There was a misunderstanding among the supporters which led to breach of peace at the institution.

“As a result of this, management decided to suspend all students’ union activities until further notice.

“It was the union that breached the regulation of the institution through the programme it organised,” Adewole said.

However, security personnel are present in the school premises to forestall breakdown of law and order.