Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr Sunday Dare was on FridayJuly 2nd 2021 awarded a life membership honour of the Ibadan Recreation club 1902.

The award was confered on the Minister by the President of the IRC, Mr Olu Makinde Oni during the club’s Maiden Merit Award Ceremony held at the club house. The Minister thanked the IRC 1902 for the life membership recognition, while expressing satisfaction in the club’s interest in recreational sports.

Speaking during the event, he said “ I thank the IRC for this honor. It shows your good heartedness and that of Ibadan people towards me. I appreciate this deeply. I will continue to contribute my quota not only to the development of Ibadan and Oyo State, but Nigeria at large”.

The Minister promised to assist to upgrade the Badminton court at the club as part of his contribution to further develop the game of Badminton. Some of the top dignitaries who graced the event include; Dr Olusola Ayandele, former APC Governorship Candidate in Oyo State Chief Adebayo Adelabu among others.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.