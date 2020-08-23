Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The 19-year-old Sunday Sodipe, the prime suspect of Ibadan serial ritual killings, who escaped from police custody on Tuesday August 11, this year, has been rearrested.

The Police Public Relations Officer for Oyo State, Olugbenga Fadeyi, who confirmed the re-arrest of the suspect, who was initially paraded on Friday July 17, 2020, said the prime suspect is already in police custody.

Sunday, who confessed that he had killed at least six persons in differemt communities in Akinyele Local Government Area of the state for ritual purposes, had escaped from Mokola police station.