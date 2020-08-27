Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Commissioner of Police Oyo State Command, Mr. Nwachukwu Enwonwu, has said the re-arrested suspected serial killer, Sunday Shodipe, would no longer be kept in the police custody. The CP said based on the embarrassment his escape from police custody caused the command on Tuesday August 11, Shodipe would be moved to Correctional Centre.

According Enwonwu, would be handed over to the NCS , where he was supposed to be remanded in the first instance, adding that on arraignment of the suspect, the court ordered that he should be remanded in police custody based on the need to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and the complaints from the NCS that its facility was congested. But for COVID-19, he would have been remanded in Agodi Correctional Centre in Ibadan earlier.

Enwonwu, who made the disclosure at Eleyele, Ibadan, when he paraded Shodipe,said: “From here, we will do the needful and we will ensure we hand him over properly to the Correctional Centre , where he was supposed to have been kept in the first instance. What happened was that because of the COVID-19, and the complaints from the Correctional Centre that their facility was congested, he was remanded with us.

“On August 11,at about 7:30p.m, One Sunday Shodipe, a suspected dreaded serial killer, who was arrested in connection with the serial killings of innocent members of the public in different communities in Akinyele Local Government Area of Ibadan, but escaped from police custody at Mokola Diivisional Police Headquarters, Ibadan, where he was remanded on the order of the court.

“Sequel to this development, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other tactical squads within Oyo State police command embarked on immediate manhunt for the escapee serial killer, sing human intelligence strategy, the escapee and serial killer was re-arrested on August 23 at about 10:30am at Bodija area, Ibadan.

“Upon interrogation, he explained that he managed to escape from custody when an Inspector attached to the Mokola Divisional Police Headquarters, gave him permission to take his bath within the premises of the station. He also confessed that on August 13 at about 2:30p.m , he attacked Mrs. Oladeji Funmilayo, in her residence at Onikeke community, Akinyele area, Ibadan. He stated further that he inflicted machete injury on the woman on the head and left her in the pool of her own blood. The victim was brutally attacked by the notorious killer.”

In a chat with newsmen, Sunday said after he escaped from the police station at Mokola, he went to Akinyele, where he attacked the woman, allegedly on the instruction of his herbalist, Adedokun Ajani.