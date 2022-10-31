From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

There was rumpus in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Monday over the removal of the body parts of a nonagenarian woman who died in a privately owned hospital in the Ososami area of the city.

The deceased, Madam Rachel Oshuntolu, 91, was said to have been taken to Ibadan Central Hospital, Osasami, for medical attention a week ago. Her family members, as gathered, were with the lifeless body on Sunday evening before they left the hospital.

The family members, however, alleged that when they got to the hospital on Monday morning to take the corpse away, they discovered that some body parts had been removed, which purportedly caused the crisis.

When this reporter sighted the dead body, the thick skin on the left eyelid had been partially cut off and the skull could be seen. The family also alleged that flesh from one of the arms of the woman had been cut off.