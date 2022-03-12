From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Many roads were on lockdown in many parts of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Friday, as Governor Seyi Makinde installed Oba Olalekan Ishola Balogun (Alli Okunmade II) as the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Places like Agodi-Gate, Oje, Labiran, Yemetu, Agbadagbudu, Idi-Arere, Born Photo, Agbeni, and Oranyan experienced a near-total lockdown. People had to get down from vehicles and trekked to their destinations.

But it was a day of glory for the new Olubadan, having waited for more than 33 years to ascend the throne of his forefathers.

Governor Makinde presented the staff of office as well as instrument of office to the new Olubadan, at a well attended ceremony held at the Mapo Hall Arcade, Ibadan. Before the presentation of staff of office, Olubadan had undergone some traditional rites, which were said to have been positive.

The installation ceremony was witnessed by people from all walks of life, including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Dr. Kayode Fayemi; Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State and Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State. The governors of Osun and Ondo States, were represented by their deputies.

The roll call of royal fathers on the occasion included the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III; the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II; Oluwo of Iwo, Oba AbdulRasheed Akanbi; Olugbo of Ugbo Kingdom in Ondo State, Oba Frederick Obateru Akinruntan; Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Saad Abubakar; and the Emir of Kano, Alhaji, Aminu Ado-Bayero.

The Nigerian Ambassador to Republic of Benin and former Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai (retd); the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams; and the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria; Senators Kola Balogun (Oyo South) and Teslim Folarin (Oyo Central) also attended the ceremony.

One of the highpoints of the ceremony was the traditional homage paid by the chiefs in Ibadan to Olubadan at the ceremony. They were led by the Osi Olubadan and a former governor of Oyo State, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, who prostrated for the new Ibadan monarch.

Vice President Osinbajo, in his address, noted: “It is a very special honour and privilege for me to witness this epochal and historic occasion – the installation of the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadan, in 202 years, since the founding of the throne, His Imperial Majesty, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba (Dr.) Senator Moshood Ishola Balogun, the Alli Okunmade II. Mr. President has asked me to convey his special and respectful felicitations to you and the royal family and the great people of Ibadan on this day of abounding joy and celebrations.

“Governor Seyi Makinde, I must congratulate you as you also entered the history books, being one of the few governors, who have had a joyful and historic duty of handing the staff of office to a new Olubadan. We are also today participants in the remarkable history of this land of high achievements.

Governor Makinde, in his address, charged the Ibadan Traditional Council, especially the Olubadan-in-Council that it should be self-regulatory, and should not allow external forces to use politics to either divide them or disrupt the well-established traditional chieftaincy system of Ibadan. He also counselled the new king and members of his council against partisan politics. He wished the monarch a peaceful and successful reign.

In his address on the occasion, The new Olubadan, who appreciated the dignitaries that honoured him and the Ibadan, promised that he would not let Ibadan and Nigeria down.