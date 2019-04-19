A petrol tanker fell, caught fire and killed two people and burned four vehicles at Sawmill area of Ibadan, around 3:00pm, on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, yesterday.

The explosion which followed the accident burnt six vehicles and 10 motorcycles, as well as created an intractable traffic snarl.

Witnesses said the fuel tanker was coming from the Lagos, going towards Iwo Road. But the truck driver lost control of the vehicle shortly after the bridge when he tried to avoid a major pothole on the road.

The truck fell into the median of the road, and exploded immediately. The Premium Motor Spirit in the tanker found its way down to the bridge and under the bridge on Old Ife Road.

The cars and motorcycles that were razed as well as two people who died encountered the tragedy under the bridge.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the incident.

Meanwhile, Governor Abiola Ajimobi, has commiserated with the family and loved ones of the victims, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Mr. Bolaji Tunji.

The governor said he received the news of the loss of lives and property with “grief and sadness.”