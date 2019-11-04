Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

Taxi drivers plying Sango-Eleyele-Mokola axis as well as those on Sango-Ojo axis area of Ibadan have promised to comply with state traffic laws, particularly in regard to indiscriminate parking along the road.

The motorists gave this assurance during a reconciliation visit to the office of the Oyo State Road Transport Management Agency (OYRTMA)’ office on Friday.

OYRTMA is saddled with the responsibility of enhancing free-flow of traffic within the state roads and also ensuring that citizens comply with the traffic laws of the state.

The Sango-Eleyele-Mokola and Sango-Ojo axis are among the busiest and most travelled routes within the Ibadan metropolis, with a high volume of vehicular movements and business activities, causing indiscriminate parking of taxis locally called ‘Micra’ along the road.

The leader of the motorists, Alhaji Ibrahim Adeyemo, said the attitude of his co-drivers wa condemnable, especially the encounter that led to an attack on the officers of OYRTMA recently, urging the government to forgive the motorists while promising to comply with traffic laws of the state.

“We have come to apologise for the unruly behavior of some of our colleagues which led to an attack on the officials of OYRTMA, we realised that we will be the one at the receiving end if we decide to fight government, especially on an issue that has to do with our wellbeing,” he said.

“We have assured the management of OYRTMA that, henceforth, our members will adhere strictly to the regulations of the state traffic laws and support the administration of governor Makinde to succeed.”

OYRTMA had visited the areas on several occasions to sensitise the drivers and traders to maintain orderliness and stay within their appropriate garage and trading zones, but the directive had led to a misunderstanding between the officials and the taxi drivers.

The Executive Chairman, OYRTMA, Mogaji Dr Akin Fagbemi, while addressing the drivers during the visit, maintained that OYRTMA was not a violent organisation and was not out for the discomfort of the people but is working for the safety of lives and properties of road users within Oyo State.