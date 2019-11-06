The Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON) has announced that Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, will host the 17th edition of the Chief of Naval Staff U-14 boys and U-17 girls Naval Officers Wives football competition, slated for November 23-30.

According to a statement by the federation’s National Secretary, Patrick Okpavuerhe, participating teams are expected to register 20 players who must be under the ages of 14 years for boys and 17 years for girls, as at November 30, with body weight of 51kilogrammes and maximum height of 1.58metres for boys, 60kilogrammes and 1.78metres for girls with three officials each, one of which must be a YSFON official.

The statement further noted that teams’ arrival date is Saturday November 23, just as it noted that a member of the National Organising Committee and Oyo State YSFON officials would be on hand to receive teams at the Liberty Stadium, with warning that late arrival would not be entertained.

The federation, while advising teams to pay their affliction fees and confirm their team lists with the National Secretariat before Friday, November 15, to enable it make adequate arrangements for accommodation, accreditation cards and other logistics, explained that accommodation shall be provided at school hostels for all participating teams.