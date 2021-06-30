Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Adeolu Akande, has disclosed that a N500 million ICT park would be established in Ibadan this year.

According to him, the ICT park being funded by the NCC would create job and empower for the youths and provide innovation and digital fabrication laboratories for the ICT innovators and entrepreneurs to turn their ideas into products and prototypes.

Akande made this disclosure in a remark while hosting the executive and members of Omo Ajorosun Club, a socio-cultural group in Ibadan, who were at his residence to honour him with an award of excellence as part of activities marking the club’s 41st year anniversary.

“The parks would serve as commercial hubs for the ICT capacity building and digital skills, create employment and entrepreneurial activities and facilitate smart city deployment across the country.

“The ICT parks, which would be located in each of the six geo-political zones, involved the construction and equipping of fully-functional tier-4 digital industrial complex with fast Internet service and constant power supply,” he said.

Akande, who thanked the club for deeming it fit to honour him, said he would always identify with Ibadan which is a town of his birth.

“I’m happy people are noticing our contributions to the progress of Ibadanland. I was born here 56 years ago at SW 3/136, Ile Ilaji, Idi Arere and I have been virtually resident in Ibadan except primary school years in Lagos between 1970 and 1971. Ibadan people are very accommodating. I will always contribute my quota to the development of Ibadanland,” he said.

Akande listed the facilitation of an Endowment of Professorial Chair in Communication Studies at the University of Ibadan, the presentation of Hi tech ambulance to University College Hospital over COVID-19 pandemic, and training of over 1,000 youths in Digital Economy skills as part of his recent contributions to the socio-economic growth of Ibadanland.

He said artisans and traders were not left out in his efforts to make life more meaningful to the people of the town.

The club President, Mogaji Bioku, lauded Akande for his contributions to the growth and development of Ibadanland.

He said the award was a mark of recognition and expression of gratitude to Akande and other friends of Ibadan on their contributions to the development of the ancient city.

