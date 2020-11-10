As the epic World Boxing Federation (WBF) International Super Featherweight title scheduled for December 27 at the prestigious Ilaji Sports and Resort Ibadan, draw nearer, the CEO of Core Afrique Boxing Promotion, promoters of the fight, Sola Ayodele has given insight into preparation of Ridwan Oyekola.

Ridwan ‘Scorpion’ Oyekola (Nigeria) who will be facing Jose Ramos Tornado Savin (Spain) has entered into a close camp and intensive training preparatory to the big fight according to Sola Ford who is calling for support for the fighter.

While speaking with newsmen in Ibadan over weekend, Core Afrique boss opined that “boxing is a massively physically demanding sport that requires you to be at pinnacle fitness that means you have to train in a number of different ways in the build up to a fight especially a world title.”

Ayodele further explained that all hands are on desk to put the Ibadan boy in a good shape ahead of the epic bout as his trainer, Coach Sunny Bruce, former Commonwealth champion is working very hard to sharpen the skill of the fighter.

“The trainer and scorpion now trained morning and evening with focus on vital areas to improve the boxer, working on punching alone is not enough, they both do roadwork and work on his core and leg strength, this is where punch power comes from. They also work on footwork, and build his power and muscular endurance to enable him to work at a high intensity throughout each round,” he noted.