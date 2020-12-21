Towards ensuring victory for Nigeria in the World Boxing Federation’s (WBF) Super Featherweight title fight, the respected Yoruba monarch, Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi has passed some useful boxing techniques to the Nigerian boxer, Ridwan Scorpion Oyekola.

Oyekola is facing an Argentine boxer, Lucas Matias Montesino on December 27, at Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort in Ibadan for the vacant belt.

Alaafin, while hosting the Local Organising Committee (LOC) led by Sir Olawale Okonniyi for the epic bout to his palace and receiving the belt, expressed joy that the history is rewriting itself again in Oyo State after 57 years.

The monarch, before giving the Ibadan born boxer a royal blessing, recalled his winning mentality during his youth’s days as a young boxer in Ebute area of Lagos and shared some boxing techniques that could enhance victory with Scorpion.

“Boxing is spiritual, only those who are engaged in the ring can understand that. Footwork was my strength in my boxing days and it had helped me against most of my opponents. You will need to keep your feet apart as you move to maintain good balance, and move round the ring using short sliding steps on the balls of your feet while you always ensure to move the foot closest to the direction in which you want to move first,” Alaafin explained to Scorpion.

He however offered prayers to the boxer and urged the LOC to ensure the image of the nation is portrayed in a very shining light considering how the fight will attract global attention while promising to be at the ringside during the fight to cheer Scorpion to victory.