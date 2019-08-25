Nigerian hip pop act, Dato Prince aka Ibadi, who just jetted into the country from his base abroad, says he is poised to storm the Nigerian music scene in a big way.

In a chat with Entertainer, the MBA holder and father: “I am impressed with the speed at which Nigerian music has grown over the last decade and now that I am back, I am poised to contribute my own quota. what inspires me about the industry is the level of creativity. The likes of Wizkid, Davido and Tiwa Savage are making us proud across the globe and I am privileged to be part of this dynamic movement!”

Describing his style of music, he says: “I see music as a means of communicating to the people, impacting and giving back to the society. What makes me unique is the infusion of our collective heritage into western music.”

A statement from his management read thus: “Dato Prince aka Ibadi is a hip pop music artiste previously residing oversea but now back in the country to push his music career. An MBA holder with kids, he is a very private person, therefore being part of the music industry today is totally unexpected because he never thought of living a celebrity lifestyle.

“Currently in his 30’s, his objectives is communicating with society through his music. he is now in the studio cooking up beats for his debut album.”