From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

A farmer in Ibarapa, Oyo State, has been hacked to death by yet-to-be identified persons suspected to be Fulani herdsmen.

Sources say 56-year-old Muftau Babarinde was murdered at Orita Merin, Konko village, Tapa, in Ibarapa North, around 8 pm on Wednesday.

Babarinde had reportedly gone to his farm to give his labourers food, but on returning home he was ambushed by hoodlums who hacked him to death.

The convener of Igangan Development Advocates, Mr Oladiran Oladokun, alleged that the dead farmer, said to be popular in the area, was killed by suspected herdsmen and the killing has thrown communities in the area into panic.

Police spokesman. Adewale Osifeso, who confirmed the farmer’s death, said investigations would reveal the identities of the people behind the act.