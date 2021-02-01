From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has rolled out measures to tackle insecurity in seven towns of Ibarapa following the crisis between local farmers and Fulani herdsmen.

The governor, on Sunday, met with selected stakeholders, local government chairpersons and political office holders from Ibarapa zone, where he declared the problems of the people are his problems.

The destruction of farmlands by cattle, kidnapping for ransom, rape, armed robbery as well as killings by people suspected to be Fulani herdsmen had culminated in a seven-day quit notice issued by a Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, to the herdsmen to leave Ibarapa land.

On the expiration of the ultimatum last week, it is alleged that youths of Ibarapa forcefully evicted the Sarkin Fulani of Igangan and Oyo State, Abdulkadir Saliu, who had since relocated his family to Ilorin in Kwara State.

The governor, yesterday, announced his administration’s plans to set up peace and security committees at local government levels as well as the commencement of identity management programme, towards strengthening the security architecture of the state.

Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Taiwo Adisa, in a statement, yesterday, quoted Makinde as saying: “The take-home from the interaction for me is that it is a collective problem and I can see the commitment from everybody to find a solution to this. And, at least, I am quite glad that some of the initiatives that the government is trying to put in place to stem insecurity are coming to fruition.

“We will ensure our identity management programme takes off as quickly as possible. We will also ensure the setting up of peace and security committee that is all-encompassing in the councils.

“The 200 Amotekun corps have been deployed. They are here and we are also supporting them with logistics by bringing four additional operational vehicles for them.”

The governor also urged political office holders to always call government’s attention to happenings within their localities, saying he decided to sleep over in Ibarapa to feel the pulse of the people.