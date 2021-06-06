From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Oyo State Police Command has confirmed the invasion of Igangan in Ibarapa zone of the state by unknown assailants during which many lives were lost and multimillion naira property were also destroyed, including the sacred palace of the king of the town.

The Police Public Relations Officer for the command, Mr. Adewale Osifeso, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), who made the confirmation on Sunday, said the incident began at about 11:10p.m on Saturday.

According to him, “On Saturday at about 2310hrs, a yet to be ascertained number of unknown assailants invaded Igangan town with dangerous weapons in a bid to create unrest in the town.

“The unscrupulous elements were however repelled by a combination of Police Operational and tactical assets in concert with local hunters and vigilantes.

“Normalcy has since returned as on the spot assessment is in process. Furthermore,the situation is being closely monitored and comprehensive investigations are ongoing to apprehend the perpetrators.”

Asked to comment on the figure of people that were killed during the invasion, Osifeso stated: “Casualty figure would be premised upon the completion of the ongoing comprehensive investigations, please.”