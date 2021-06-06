From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan
Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has appealed to residents of the state to remain calm, assuring them that security operatives have taken control of the situation at Igangan, where people suspected to be criminal herdsmen killed about 20 people in the early hours of Sunday, June 6.
The governor gave the assurance in a message he posted on his Facebook wall on Sunday morning.
‘I have received the shocking news of the attacks on residents of Igangan, Ibarapaland, in the early hours of this morning,’ the governor stated.
‘I am currently being briefed on the incidents. I urge residents to remain calm as security operatives are now in control of the situation.’
