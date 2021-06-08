Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has vowed that he would do everything within his power to ensure that the massacre of people in Igangan in Ibarapa zone of the state by criminal herdsmen would be the last time anything of such would happen in the state.

He made the vow in Igangan on Tuesday when he addressed members of the community in n emotion laden voice.

Makinde said: “It is not a situation that there is any magic that we can do. We have to work through this. And we have to work together through it. But I promise you that this is the last time anything like this will ever happen here. It is a promise I am making to you and it is a promise I will come through with.

“Please, don’t take things into your hands. I appeal to all those that lost loved ones because sometimes, the emotion can be really high, give us the opportunity to resolve this and make this place safer for you. You can see the light-up project that we are carrying out, it is for us to be able to see everywhere, whether it is day or night.

“There are people that do not want progress for our community, for our state and for our country. But I have faith that God will have mercy on us, our state and our country.

“So, I appeal to you, please give us the opportunity to come back, rebuild things and put in a more solid architecture, such that you will be able to go to your farms and do your business without fear of anything.

“But I should be held accountable. I am responsible for this and I will do everything within my power to ensure that it would not happen again.”