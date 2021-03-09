From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo State Police Command has released on bail the three members of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) detained by the police on Sunday in connection with the arrest of an alleged Fulani territorial warlord and kidnapping kingpin, Iskilu Wakili, in Kajola area of Ayete in Ibarapaland.

The three detained OPC members,

Dauda Kazeem, Awodele Adedigba and Ramon Hassan were detained on Sunday, shortly after the OPC handed over the dreaded kidnap kingpin, Abdullah Iskilu Wakili, to the police.

Wakili was reportedly captured alongside three others in Aiyete after several attempts.

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, who spoke shortly after their release, via a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, said the detention of the three gallant men became public issue because of the circumstances surrounding the arrest and detention.

According to him, “The most important news is that the police have released our men in their custody, and it is great. I want appreciate everybody that has raised their voices against the unjust detention, including well meaning Nigerians, public opinion experts, socio-cultural groups, such as Afenifere, Yoruba Summit Group (YSG) and the media for their support, while the situation lasted,

“I want assure Nigerians that the OPC will continue to support and complement the efforts of all security agencies, including the police in ensuring that the South West is safe.”

They were said to have been released on bail from the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Iyaganku, on Tuesday evening.

The trio were released in the presence of the OPC Coordinator in Oyo State, Rotimi Oguntunde, fondly called Olumo; and Special Adviser to Oyo State Governor on Culture and Tourism, Akeem Ige as well as OPC lawyer.