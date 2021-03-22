From Oluseye Ojo, IBADAN
Youths across the three local government areas of Ibarapa zone of Oyo State, yesterday, protested at Governor’s Office, Ibadan, demanding immediate and unconditional release of three members of Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) arraigned for conspiracy, arson, willful destruction and murder in connection with the arrest of a suspected Fulani kidnap, Iskilu Wakili.
The OPC members had stormed the residence of Wakili in Kajola area of Ayete, arrested him with three other persons over allegation of kidnappings, murder and destruction of farmlands in Ibarapa,and handedhimover to the police.
But the police in its investigation reportedly revealed that during the operation that led to the arrest of Wakili, a woman was shot dead, while Wakili’s house was burnt. The police arrested the OPC members, detained them and later took them to court. The police also arraigned Wakili and three other persons on allegation of kidnapping, murder and destruction of farmland. The court ordered that the two groups that were arraigned separately be remanded in correctional facilities.
But the proetsters yesterday decried the arrest of the OPC members. Some carried placards with various inscriptions like “Hang villains like Wakili”, “Stop paying Fulani terrorists while victims are abandoned.’” Convener, Igangan Development Advocates, Mr. Oladiran Oladokun, said: “We have other youth groups here including All Workers Convergence, Federation of Oyo State Students Union (FOSSU), Federation of Igboora Students Association (FIBSA) and so many others. Our demands are that we want a clear message that the government still stand for what is right, which is justice, by acting speedily
to effect the release of the three incarcerated valiant men who stood up at a very critical time when some people are languishing in fear and oppression stood up and rose to their defence.”
