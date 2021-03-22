The OPC members had stormed the residence of Wakili in Kajola area of Ayete, arrested him with three other persons over allegation of kidnappings, murder and destruction of farmlands in Ibarapa,and handedhimover to the police.

But the police in its investigation reportedly revealed that during the operation that led to the arrest of Wakili, a woman was shot dead, while Wakili’s house was burnt. The police arrested the OPC members, detained them and later took them to court. The police also arraigned Wakili and three other persons on allegation of kidnapping, murder and destruction of farmland. The court ordered that the two groups that were arraigned separately be remanded in correctional facilities.