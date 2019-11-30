The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas, accompanied by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai are expected to declare this year’s Chief of Naval Staff U-14 boys and U-17 girls football competition, organised by the Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON), close today.

Also expected to grace the finals slated for the former Liberty Stadium, Ibadan, now Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, are the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, and Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, while the President of YSFON, who also doubles as Deputy Governor of Kano State, Dr. Yusuf Gawuna, will be the chief host.

The finals will start with the female category, which will be between Kwara and Rivers. To get to the finals, Kwara defeated the host state, Oyo, by 4-3 penalties after their game ended goalless at regulation time, while Rivers piped Edo 1-0 in the other semi-final clash to reach the final.

This will be followed immediately by the boy’s finals, which will be between Ekiti who defeated Kogi 3-0 in the semi-final with Kwara who beat Oyo 3-1in the second semi- final match.

Meanwhile, President of YSFON, Dr Gawuna, has promised football fans the best of grassroots football finals even as he commended the Nigerian Navy for being a worthy partner.

“We’re grateful with what the Nigerian Navy is doing through it’s continuous sponsorship of the tournament now in it’s 17th edition.