Daniel Kanu

The recent call for the relocation of tanks farms in Ibasa/Ijegun in Satellite Town area of Oriade Local Council Development Area in Lagos State by some Community Development Associations (CDAs) has been condemned by indigenes of the community.

Some representatives of the community under the aegis of indigenes youth league during a press conference on Friday said the calls for the relocation of the tank farms by members of some CDAs was not in the general interest of the community but for personal reasons.

Speakers at the conference, led by Mr. Taofeeq Rasak Odunewu, Mr. Seliu Kazeem and Mr. S. O. Wakili, Chairman, Vice Chairman, and Secretary respectively among others, who made their views known described the CDA as tenants in the community who did not consult with them or any stakeholders in the community before embarking on their protest. They said the tank farms, which began operations in the community as far back as year 2011 with First Deep Water Oil, has brought unprecedented development to the community in the area of employment and other Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), adding that their presence has led to positive development of the community and has brought economic growth.

It would be recalled that some CDAs chaired by one Mr. Michael Imitimi, recently protested what they called the negative impact of siting the tank farms in the area and demanded its relocation to other places.

While reviewing the Environmental Impact Assessment, EIA, of the tank farms, the CDA chairman said their demands were based on the dangerous and chaotic nature of the operations of the tank farms, which he said are detrimental to safety in the community.

But Taofeeq Rasak Odunewu said at the briefing that the gains from the tank farms within the environment far outweigh its disadvantage and should be allowed to remain.