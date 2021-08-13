From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Encomiums from past Nigerian leaders, including other notable Nigerians from all walks of life, poured in torrents on Thursday for former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida whose 80th birthday comes up on August 17th.

The event was the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida Legacy Dialogue 2021 organised by the Ibrahim and Maryam Babangida Library and Museum.

The former leaders were former Military Heads of State, Generals Yakubu Gowon and Abdulsalami Abubakar respectively; former Interim Head of State, Chief Ernest Shonekan; former President Goodluck Jonathan and ex-Vice President Mohammed Nnamdi Sambo.

In attendance at the physical event in Abuja were General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd); former Senate President, Senator David Mark; former Governor of Imo State and Senator Representing Imo West, Senator Rochas Okorocha; President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Ambassador George Obiozor; Elder Statesman, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

Also in attendance were former Minister of Information and National Orientation, Professor Jerry Gana; former Governor of Niger State, Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu; former Minister of Education, Professor Tunde Adeniran; Emeritus Chairman, Daar Communications Plc, High Chief Raymond Aleogho Dokpesi; former Governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, a former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Sinatu Ojikutu, amongst others.

In his remarks, Gowon expressed delight that Aisha, daughter of Babangida, was able to organise the event to celebrate the 80th birthday of her father, an event which he said, dealt with various aspects of the activities of Babangida.

Gowon disclosed that he knew Babangida when he visited Bida Secondary School where Babangida was the head boy, to talk to the students to try to encourage them to join the army.

Gowon added that Babangida and others, about ten of them, later joined the army and did exceptionally well during his training programmes.

“And of course, when he became an officer, he served very loyally, he served with greater passion and did very well during the civil war, leading his men to fight in order to keep Nigeria one,” Gowon said.

Gowon recalled that his younger brother who returned from the frontline, told him about his commander, Babangida, a very courageous soldier, a great leader who led from the front and did exceptionally well.

He said he was so impressed by the particular young officer that his late younger brother, Captain Isaiah Gowon, told him about to the extent that he sought for Babangida as his aide de camp.

Gowon expressed delight in the positions Babangida attained, saying that becoming his aide de camp seemed like an omen for Babangida as he became a General, Commander-in-Chief and Head of State, taking over Gowon’s previous post.

He hailed Babangida’s exploits in various areas of life, particularly in politics, as a president, in foreign affairs and particularly with his Option A4.

“So, one can say that Ibrahim has done exceptionally well throughout his life. And as president, he happily gave the country quite a lot of good ideas for Nigeria to make progress, for Nigeria to continue in the oneness that is required of a state.

“I would like to say, really, Ibrahim Babangida, we are all very proud of you. You have done very well in your life and you have succeeded in the… Certainly, somebody that should be remembered, something should be created in memory of you,” Gowon added.

Also speaking, Shonekan thanked God for the life of Babangida, noting that it has been a long journey.

He prayed God to continue to keep General Babangida in good health and bless his family, while also praying God to bless the country.

On his part, Abubakar hailed Babangida, disclosing that right from childhood, Babangida had showed qualities of leadership as he was made a monitor in his class right from the elementary school and head boy in the secondary school.

Abubakar stated that after secondary school, Babangida joined the military and as an officer and gentleman, Babangida also displayed his leadership qualities.

“Leadership is about caring and it is about managing resources, people and personnel under you. He exhibited these leadership qualities even before he became an officer,” Abubakar stated.

Abubakar wished Babangida whom he said is his brother, his friend, commander-in-chief, head boy and prefect all the best as he celebrates his 80th birthday.

“I wish you continuous good health, Allah’s guidance and all the best. Many happier returns.

“I am really happy to be associated with you. Since 79 years ago, we have been together and I hope we will have many more years to live together in good health. Congratulations and many happier returns,” Abubakar stated.

Jonathan who was described as the youngest of the former leaders, received applause from the audience.

In his remarks, Jonathan said it was a pleasure for him and quite interesting, listening to different comments and testimonies since morning about the life, times and legacies of General Babangida.

Jonathan stated that Babangida has lived a very eventful life as a decorated military officer whom he said, was a patriot and a political leader.

“In his military career, he was a key factor in uniting this country. He fought the civil war, he sustained injuries, and injury during wartime depends on the part of your body that you received the bullets. He could have died in the process. From there, he became the Head of State.

“So, you would see clearly that he has paid his dues in terms of the unity of this country, keeping this country together.

“As a military president, one thing about Babangida is that he recruited some of our best brains as members of his cabinet and I have been listening to some of them, some of their comments and we know that as at that time, even now, Babangida’s team were among the best and he did very well,” Jonathan said.

Jonathan also hailed Babangida for the way he handled the nation’s economy, foreign relations and internal security, passing a verdict that Babangida did very well.

He also stated that Babangida is a good and solid political leader who left office 28 years ago, but till today, anybody who is aspiring to hold a very high office, political office in the country, must go to Minna Hilltop.

Eulogizing Babangida, Sambo said clocking 80 years was indeed a milestone in the life of a man, especially under the significant marks of the great nation, Nigeria.

Sambo stated that since Nigeria’s independence in 1960, IBB, as he is fondly called, remained one of the very few Nigerians who have had the privilege to serve his fatherland.

“He did this with patriotism and sacrifice. While he served as Nigeria’s president for eight years, his influence transcended the African continent and beyond.

“The legacy of General Babangida are too numerous to be mentioned in a fora like this today. Nevertheless, the outstanding legacies of His Excellency, includes laying the foundation for the development and stability of Nigeria,” Sambo said.

Sambo added that in the eight years Babangida led Nigeria, the country witnessed unprecedented infrastructural development, including the creation of 11 states and 136 local government areas.

Focusing on the perception of Babangida amongst Nigerians, Mark who was Military Governor of Niger State and Minister of Communications during the Babangida regime, said there were prons and cons, noting that Babangida had supporters and those who have made up their minds that they would never believe in Babangida.

“And there are those who feel, like somebody said, they can be blindfolded, they will follow him to anywhere he decides to go,” Mark said.

While saying that the misconceptions were not surprising, Mark added that from general observation, one thing that was established at the event was that Babangida had a human heart, a feeling, a personal touch that he brought into governance.

“The way he sympathise with people is unique and truly, it is very, very unique.

“For people like me, I mean, he was like a protector, a mentor in the Armed Forces. And for so many of us, that is exactly what he is.

“So, I think I am not surprised that there are people who, regardless of what he says or does, will believe him and there are those who will be against him,” Mark also said.

Also, speaking, Oyinlola a former Governor of Osun State, in his tribute, praised Babangida for his uncommon humanity and generosity. He also said the former president was trusting.

He recalled an incident when he was going to write a promotional exam in Jos but missed the flight to his destination.

“There was a mixed up in the departure time. When I got to the airport and learnt that the flight had gone, I gave up hope. However, I reported to General Babangida who was my commander. He sent for his driver and gave him a pass to drive me in his staff car to Jos. I was shocked. He told me the car was all mine and wished me safe journey. That was how I got to Jos and took my promotional exam,” Oyinlola said.

Oyinlola recalled another incident when he was serving at the Division 2 in Enugu.

He said Babangida visited Enugu as military president then and, during a reception ceremony at Okpara Square, beckoned on him.

According to him, when he walked to where Babangida sat, the president whispered to him to go get him pepper fruits.

“I drove to the market with my orderly to look for pepper fruits. We found them and bought. On return, we washed them and out in a bowl. I took the bowl containing pepper fruits to the President. On presentation, he took one and put in his mouth and ate. Immediately, I took one and put in my mouth. This was a President who took fruit I brought without hesitation. I had to also eat to show the fruit was safe.

“General Babangida told me there was no need for me eating the pepper fruit, saying that if he was afraid I would poison him, he wouldn’t have sent me.”

In his remarks, Chairman of the occasion, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, dismissed negative attributes by some Nigerians to Babangida’s reputation over the years.

He specifically absolved Babangida of the blame of the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election and the alleged missing $12 billion oil windfall while he held sway as military head of state.

In a surprised appearance towards the end of the event, Gen Babangida, clothed in agbada, expressed gratitude to Dokpesi, who chaired the occasion and to the former leaders and other Nigerians who participated in the programme.

“I want to convey my gratitude to all of you who have found time to be here today,” said the elated former military president.