From John Adams, Minna

The Hilltop mansion of former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida (retd) was a beehive of activities, yesterday, as Nigerians from all walks of life stormed the ancient city of Minna, Niger State capital to mark his 80th birthday.

As early as 7am, friends, associates, well-wishers and family friends had begun trooping into the house in solidarity with the retired general.

Notable among the early callers was the man IBB usually referred to as his boss, former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, who arrived at about 10:15am with former head of state, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd) in a convoy of over 20 vehicles.

Although it was meant to be a birthday visit, Obasanjo and his host were excused by other visitors as they held a private discussion for over 30 minutes.

The roll call also had former Senate president, Bukola Saraki and former Anambra State governor and vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Peter Obi, former Imo governor, Rochas Okorocha, Akwa Ibom Governor, Emmanuel Udom and former governor of Kebbi, Adamu Aliero.

Journalists were asked not to come close to the house, as an inscription “Press not allowed” was placed right at the entrance gate.