John Adams, Minna

Former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida and former head of state, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, have endorsed the formation of the North Central Peoples Forum (NCPF), describing it as a welcome development for the zone of the county.

The endorsement is against the backdrop of recent position of the North Central Governor’s Forum (NCGF), which distanced itself from the body, saying it was illegal.

The NCGF chaired by Niger Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, in a communique after it meeting in August practically disowned the North Central Peoples Forum “saying the group is not recognized by the leadership of the North Central geopolitical zone.”

But General Babangida and General Abdulsalami, in a separate audience with the leadership of the Forum led by former minister of FCT and People Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the 2019 General election in Plateau State, Lt.Gen. Jerimah Useni, in Minna, expressed their total support for the Forum.

General Abubakar told the leadership of the Forum that the formation of the regional group was long overdue.

General Abdulsalami commended those behind its formation saying it would bring the necessary harmony among the people of the zone.

While receiving the Forum at his Hilltop residence, IBB said it was the best thing that has happened to the region.

Babangida said God has bless the North Central zone, but it has not been able to organise itself to play a leading role in the scheme of things in the country.

“You have made my date today. I have heard of North East, North West commission, South South Peoples Forum and the rest of them but when I didn’t hear of North Central, I kept wondering what is happening until this day.

“I know you will be the envy of all the regions. In the area of votes, the North Central has more than the North West, yet North West make more noise than the North Central.

Babangida commended the leadership of the Forum for a job well done, and expressed his total support to enable it succeed in all its activities.