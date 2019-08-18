The presidential flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party in the February 2019 polls and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has extolled the virtues of former military Head of State, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida as a great patriot, statesman, and iconic visionary leader.

Atiku, in a special congratulatory birthday message, harped on the nation-building roles played by the Minna, Niger State-born former President, who turned 78, yesterday, August 17.

In a statement signed by Paul Ibe, Media Adviser to Atiku Abubakar, the Waziri of Adamawa said that in and out of office, IBB carried himself with immense grace and comportment.

The statement read in part “General Babangida as a young officer fought for the unity and indivisibility of our fatherland. And as head of state, he not only spearhead the physical relocation of the nation’s capital from Lagos to Abuja but politically too, championed and implemented the ideal of a two-party system which enlisted the majority of Nigerians.

“In and out of office, General Babangida carries himself with immense grace, comportment and dignified charisma,”.

Atiku further prayed for good health and long life for Babangida in his continued service of the nation.

“Our dear country, more than ever before, now needs the collective wisdom of her great leaders, to steer the ship of state away from its current path of abysmal wreck” Atiku noted.