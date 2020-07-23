Romanus Ugwu and Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

More tributes have continued to pour in for the founder of the defunct Democrat Newspapers, Malam Isa Funtua with the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) describing his death as a loss to Nigeria and the business community.

PGF Chairman, Governor Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi, in a statement said: “We received the death of Malam Isa Funtua with heavy heart and gratitude to Allah for a life well blessed.

“We, the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), join the family, President Muhammadu Buhari, people and government of Katsina State and the nation to pray for the repose of the soul of our dear and beloved Malam Isa Funtua,” Bagudu said.

Former military leader, General Ibrahim Babangida also expressed shock at the death. He said it took two days of shock to be able to muscle the strength to write a tribute and condolence to the family of his departed brother, friend, associate and confidant.

“Mallam Isa, was like an alter ego to me since our path crossed over fifty years ago. He became part of my family since then and we remained so closely knitted until his sudden death two days ago.

“Mallam Isa, as I fondly call him, was one Nigerian who never pretended about issues and situations. You would rightly know where he belongs. He was not given to frivolities and shenanigans. He was pointedly frank when he needed to make his position known on any matter. He carried with him an aura that defined his persona. He made friends across the length and breadth of Nigeria, from the North to the South, East to the West. He was indeed a bridge builder, a peace maker and one who believed so much in the unity of Nigeria. He believed so much in constructively engaging issues, apply mediation to resolving issues than seeking alternative methods.

“As friends and brothers that we were, he never hesitated in speaking his mind in a brutally frank manner no matter whose ox is gored. He carried himself with uncommon patriotism and always ready to reach out to people no matter their backgrounds and tribal inclinations. He was a pan-Nigeria statesman who was largely misunderstood by some and eternally appreciated by many who understood the dynamics of his engagements. Often times, he would insist that Nigerians must live to love themselves despite our different ‘tongues and tribes’ because in his view, we are better off as a united entity than a fractured nation.”

Writing in her verified Twitter handle, @aishambuhari, First Lady Aisha Buhari, disclosed that Funtua secured different boards appointments for female politicians in the last four years.

“Mallam Ismaila Isa Funtua will be remembered for his support to female politicians, especially his role to get them appointed into different boards in the last four years.

“May Allah grant his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, Amen”