The collective Nigerian central security command is an illustrative tribalism. The Nigeria Army is continuously and clandestinely killing unarmed Igbo youths because of their philosophical beliefs and ideas of their minds. The unstoppable and unjustifiable killings across the Nigerian landscape seems a clear indicator of perfect storm of syndicated conspiracy theory. The rugged activities of herdsmen have negatively stereotyped the Fulani ethnic nation against the rest of Nigeria. And the Hausa have woken from slumber of exoneration.

Sir, why are you not speaking? As the nation takes a slippery slope to something very disastrous to its corporate existence, this is not the time to be silent.

As equity is cast overboard and nepotism promoted to unimaginable levels, sir, it is not good to be silent.

How can you be quiet when Nigeria is increasingly becoming a working site and grabbing centre where you both steal and take punitively and retreat to your ethnic enclave for protection and ultimately creating mezzanine leaderships?

How can you be mute when the original One Nigeria is threatened and divided into two Nigerias––north and south in one physical location, and now most recently, a multiplayer Nigeria in One Nigeria and through our single geographical locus ideas and imaginations as one?

How can you be silent when the umbilical cord that binds the country has been stretched to a breaking point?

Will posterity and history be kind to you for keeping quiet while the house you laboured to build collapsed around you?

What is life’s worth in Nigeria? Why can you keep quiet when Nigeria is the poverty capital of the world? Investors are relocating to other African countries because of the harsh business environment; our external debt is more than N24. 4 trillion, and Nigeria is ranked as the sixth most miserable state to live.

How can you be quiet when Ghana has taken the leading position in Africa and Nigeria is becoming irrelevant to the world? The Nigerian passport offshore is a clear illustration of a failed state. You couldn’t imagine that it would happen that Ghana is repatriating Nigerians––is it not shameful?

Sir, how can you keep quiet when Nigeria is endlessly producing manuals for all the negative indices for decent living? If you look at the data of failed states produced by the International Crisis Group, it categorised nations in diverse ways, and Nigeria is ranked second from the bottom in the categorisation.

A failed state is state where certain institutions of government no longer function, and one of the most critical is when the government is unable to secure lives and property. How can you keep quiet with this damning report?

The country is fast losing trust and cohesion among its ethnic nationalities. A diversified nation state like Nigeria can’t be sustained without trust.

Nigeria is chaotic and is threading on the path to disintegration. The horizon is bleak. Both leadership and followership have failed.

Everyday Nigeria finds itself in many troubles, and these have been threatening its existence as a country. The instability keeps escalating and surging and nothing hopeful is in offing to fix, save and salvage Nigeria. The echoes of drumbeats of war is heard from a distant horizon and fast drawing nearer to our ears. Proliferation of carnage is an everyday occurence. Every quest for freedom is cause for war and every war is resultant to freedom.

In reality, walking away from the entity Nigeria by the ethnic nationalities is envisioned if tangible measures aren’t taken to save Nigeria and save Nigerians. The silent majority have started preparing for post-disintegration of Nigeria. Perhaps, my next birthday tribute to you may be written from the Republic of Biafra; and having to obtain a tourist visa to visit you then in Minna may equally be instructive. But we must first try to save Nigeria. Nigeria is a business entity for British colonialism. The founding fathers didn’t believe in Nigeria. Their readiness for independence was not in unison but allegiance remained strongly with their respective nationalities. Patriotism in Nigeria is zero and that’s why we don’t have idols and heroes at the centre and if there should be a Nigerian national idol it is you ––IBB.

Meanwhile, Nigerians have managed the country’s frailties, looking across the gulfs to one another for nearly sixty years and since the events of today have demonstrated that the founding fathers didn’t get it right, why can’t we sit down to recreate Nigeria?

Lest we forget, it is imperative that apologies and reparations must be rendered to those who deserve them because of the terrible historical events of the past before a genuine and enduring Nigeria can be recreated.

Oga, the time to speak out is now; you have seen it all; keeping mute will erode your position in the nation. Without doubt, you still have the largest followership across the country today.

At 78, while wishing you, a great old lion and warrior, happy birthday, I pray that God will continue to renew your health, strength and wisdom. Peace!

Brady Chijioke Nwosu (Ozowara), Imo State APDA Governorship Candidate, 2019, writes from Lagos.