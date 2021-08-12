From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Former Military Head of State General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd), former Senate President Senator David Mark, and elder statesman Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu are amongst eminent Nigerians currently meeting in Abuja in commemoration of the 80th birthday anniversary of former Military President General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida.

Other dignitaries in attendance are former Minister of Information and National Orientation Professor Jerry Gana; former Governor of Niger State Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu; former Education Minister Prof Tunde Adeniran; Emeritus Chairman, Daar Communications Plc, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi; former Deputy Governor of Lagos State Sinatu Ojikutu, amongst others.

The event which was organised by the Ibrahim and Maryam Babangida Library and Museum, is titled ‘Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida Legacy Dialogue 2021.

In his opening remarks, Chairman of the occasion Chief Raymond Dokpesi dismissed negative attributes by some Nigerians to Babangida’s reputation over the years.

He specifically absolved Babangida of the blame of the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election and the alleged missing $12 billion oil windfall while he held away as military head of state.

