From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has congratulated the former military president, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), on his 80th birthday anniversary.

The governor sent his goodwill message to the retired general on behalf of his family, the Government and the people of Bauchi State.

Governor Mohammed described General Buhari as one of the country’s most remarkable leaders who made immense contributions to the development of the country.

In a release by his Special Adviser on Media, Comrade Mukhtar Gidado, the Bauchi governor described IBB’s life as one of the achievements and invaluable contributions to the country.

‘With every passing day, the footprints the Gen Babangida in infrastructural development, political engineering and diplomatic leadership stand out as iconic landmarks in our nation’s history,’ Governor Mohammed stated.

‘Through consummate leadership, bridge-building and selfless service, he forged a nation that gave everybody a sense of belonging, gave Nigeria hope at its trying moment, respect in the West African sub-region and service to humanity.

‘People of conscience are happy that, in the mould of all statesmen, at your 80th birthday, you remain a mentor and a patriot who epitomises the deeper yearnings of Nigerians for a just, equitable, secured and prosperous society,’ the statement read.