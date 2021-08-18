From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has congratulated General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) on his 80th birthday.

The retired general and ex-military president celebrated his 80th birthday on August 17, with eulogies and goodwill messages from across the country.

NMA President Prof Innocent Ujah in a statement described IBB as a good man who has the interest of Nigeria at heart, as demonstrated in his policies and actions during his time as military president of Nigeria.

‘It’s memorable that it was he, General Babangida, GCFR (retd), that created the Medical Salary Scale (MSS) and Medical Super Salary Scale (MSSS) as well as approving the allocation of the land for the permanent site of the Association in Maitama, Abuja,’ he said.

‘He equally established the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) in order to bring health care closer to the community and the downtrodden. With these innovations, the former Military President has made history for which he will ever be remembered

‘This does not only endears him to Nigerian Doctors and Dentists who appreciate him by awarding him with the highest honour of Fellow of the Nigerian Medical Association (FNMA) but marks him out as a quintessential leader who boldly attempted to stem the tide of medical brain drain by instituting a regime of improved welfare of our teeming members.

‘Nigerian Medical Association prays the Almighty Allah to endow the General with good health and peace of mind as he lives to celebrate many more birthdays.’