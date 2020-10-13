John Adams, Minna

Former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, flew into Minna, Niger State, to meet former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida (retd) in uphill mansion

The former vice president was accomplished by his wife, former governor of Niger State, Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu, Senator Abdul Ningi, and arrived the Minna airport at 1:30pm on board a private jet with registration number T-7 AAA.

He was driven to the residence of IBB where both held a meeting that lasted for more than two hours.

Detail of Atiku’s visit was not immediately known as journalists were not allowed to cover the event. The meeting came barely two weeks after Bauchi Governor and chairman of People Democratic Party (PDP) reconciliation committee, Bala Mohammed and former PDP presidential aspirants, Sule Lamido and Tanimu Turaki met IBB in Minna.

The visit was to brief Gen. Babangida on efforts of the committee to genuinely reconcile aggrieved members of the party ahead of the ahead 2023 elections.

A source, however, said “Atiku came to see IBB after his recovery from ill health.”