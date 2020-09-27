John Adams, Minna

Bauchi State governor, Senator Bala Mohammed and former governor of Jigawa State and presidential aspirant of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 presidential election, Sule Lamido, yesterday stormed the Hilltop mansion of former military President, Ibrahim Babangida, where they met with him behind closed door.

The visitors who were led by former governor of Niger State, Dr Muazu Babangida Aliyu arrived at the Minna Airport in a charted aircraft with registration number N604WL at exactly 1:15p.m from where they were driven straight to the Hilltop home of General Babangida.

Also in their entourage were the former PDP presidential aspirant, Alhaji Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN) and other PDP stalwarts.

Although the details of their meeting were not immediately known as journalists were barred from entering into IBB’s house as the visit was said to be a private one, a source close to the PDP in the state told our correspondent that the meeting might not be unconnected with the current leadership crisis rocking the party in the state.

The state congress of the party, it could be recalled, was recently suspended indefinitely after party delegates had gathered at the party headquarters in Minna to elect the State Working Committee of the party.

The congress committee led by Mohammed Iman from the national headquarters of the party gave security reason for the suspension of the congress.

The visitors’ meeting with General Babangida lasted for over two hours after which attempts to speak with them did not yield any result as they were driven straight to the airport