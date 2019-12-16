John Adams, in Minna

Former Nigerian military president, General Ibrahim Babangida (retd) is not dead, but hail and healthy.

According to his spokesman, Prince Kasim Afegbua, who dispelled the rumours of his death as fake news, “IBB is very much alive and bubbling. He just started attending to friends and associates who came to see him today, Sunday, December 15, 2019 right here at his Minna Hilltop mansion. He is full of life and in his characteristic bubbling mood. It has become consistent fake news for quite some time now wishing our own IBB, the one we easily refer to as ‘the last don’ of Nigeria politics.”

In a statement, yesterday, Afegbua said to deliberately spread fake news and wish someone dead is to take humanity to another bizarre level. He prayed that God should forgive those behind the rumour.

“IBB, by the special grace of Allah, the omniscient and omnipotent One, shall live to fulfill his journey and destiny in life, to the consternation of those who are always wishing him dead. We wish to thank those who took time to reach out to us, home and abroad, to find out the truth. We thank you all for your love, care and concern. May Allah grant us all good health, sound mind and long life,” he added..

A source close to the Hill-Top home of the former President told Daily Sun on telephone confirmed that the former president was in good health.

“I don’t know where the rumour is coming from, but I can tell you I just left the house and Baba (IBB) is fine. He is not even sick not to talk of death, the news is fake that is all I can tell you.”

Meanwhile, former Senate President, David Mark met the former military president at his residence in Minna behind closed-door, yesterday.

Mark, who was accompanied by former military administration of Kogi, Col Tunde Ogbeha (retd) arrived the Minna Airport at about 2:35pm and were driven in a Mercedes Benz and a Toyota Jeep to IBB’s home and arrived at exactly 3pm.

Mark and his entourage left at 3:55pm.

No Journalist was allowed into the house as security at the gate said the visit was a private one and did not need press coverage.

Although details of the visit was not known, it however coincided with the rumour of his (IBB) in the social media.