From John Adams, Minna

Former Military President, Ibrahim Babangida has described the death of his former Press Secretary, Chief Duro Onabule as unfortunate, saying that the late Onabule was an accomplished journalist and a man of letters.

General Babangida in a statement in Minna on Wednesday on the death of his former spokesman, titled “goodby double Chief Duro Onabule”, said “I received with profound sorrow news of the death of my dear friend, adviser and elder brother, Chief Duro Onabule who passed away yesterday at the age of 83”.

The former Military President pointed out that It was a sad irony that Chief Onabule, who was usually amongst the first to celebrate his birthday, died on the eve of his 81 birthday anniversary, adding that his passing will no doubt cast a long shadow over the festivities.

According to him, “For eight years, this highly accomplished journalist and man of letters, stood by me as we tried to reengineer this country, and his intelligence, patriotism and absolute fidelity to the unity of this nation shone through, becoming a big part of the successes we managed to achieve at the time”.

General Babangida stated further that the late Onabule was a man with a great sense of history who understood what needed to be done to properly situate our governance efforts, “especially in the light of the peculiar circumstances we found ourselves, employing his formidable journalistic skills to get the buy- in of fellow Nigerians.

“Chief Onabule was a man of excellent comportment and I began to call him ‘double chief’ when his people of Ijebu Ode deservedly made him a high chief and he brought his usual dignity to bear on the position, as he had done in every job that ever came his way”, the statement further stated.

Babangida disclosed that he will always remember the late Onabule’s loyalty and support even long after they left office, saying that he was happy to see that after over 50 years of journalism practice he continued to sparkle as a public analyst, columnist, and chairman of the board of directors of National Television Authority.

“Late Chief Onabule was a man who understood that nations must adapt in order to grow and every sacrifice made in the interest of one’s country is worth it.