Former military Head of State, Gen Ibrahim Babangida (rtd) has commiserated with the family of General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, over the death of his son, Dare.

In a statement, IBB said the news of the demise of the 42-year-old pastor came to him as a shock, but said death is not something that anyone has control over, saying once it is time, only God has the ultimate decision, irrespective of age.

“It is with a heavy heart that I convey my condolence to you and your family over the sudden death of your 42 years old son, Dare. The news came to me as a rude shock, but one cannot question the Almighty God for his decisions in our lives. As mere mortals, we await our appointment with God at any point in time. It is not a thing we have any control of, once it is time, only God has the ultimate decision, irrespective of age. But the death of a young man, would naturally hurt us, as one would expect our children to be around to organise our funeral. It is painful and very agonising to hear of this sad loss.

“As a man of God with unflinching faith in God and unimpeachable character both in your private and public conduct, I am consoled that you perfectly understand the ways of God and of man. Even though this sad loss would agitate your mind, it should serve as additional tonic to fire your belief in service of the Almighty God. It should further enrich your confidence in your pastoral engagements, knowing full well, that as mere mortals, death is a necessary end. Do not allow this painful death of Dare, lead you to question God. The ways of man, as you often counselled, are not the same as the ways of God. As a servant of God who has sustained godliness and impacted on humanity by converting souls and bringing men to God, this singular shocking loss should embolden your resolve to do more for God than distract you. The Almighty God who is a seer of all, the omniscient, who created heaven and earth, would comfort you and your household. May you never witness such again in your days on earth. May the rest children grow older to sustain your uncommon legacies in the service of God. On behalf of Aisha, Muha, Aminu and Halima, accept my condolence as I wish you the very best in all your human endeavours, “ Babangida said.

In the same vein, National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Prince Uche Secondus has sent messages of condolence to Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba state and General Overseer of RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye on the death of the former Minister of Women Affairs Hajia Aisha Al-Hassan and Pastor Dare Adeboye respectively.

In a separate letter to Pastor Adeboye, Prince Secondus expressed sorrow on the loss of the young Adeboye and described his death as a huge loss.

Secondus regretted that death came too early to such resourceful and hardworking young man, but noted that God his creator knows best and cannot be questioned by man. He however said that having died in Christ Jesus, the young Pastor will make heaven to the joy and satisfaction of all.

Secondus urged the people of Taraba and Senior Pastor Adeboye to take solace in the fact that they died leaving behind huge legacies and achievements.