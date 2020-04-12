Former Military President, Ibrahim Babangida, on Sunday enjoined Christian brethren to use the Holy period of Easter to pray for the country in its efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Babangida also urged Muslims to use the month preceding the holy month of Ramadan to pray fervently for Allah’s mercy and reprieve in the circumstances we find ourselves for continuous prayers to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

In a statement signed by Babangida himself and made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna, the former president also commended the efforts made by the governments at all levels to curb the spread of the disease.

He said that the political commitment demonstrated by the federal and state governments in the efforts so far made toward managing the spread of the scourge in the country was commendable.

” Although the numbers keep rising, the situation is still being kept at manageable levels within the limits of our health care system,” Babangida said.

He, however, said that the gains needed to be sustained with the enforcement of appropriate and consistent social distancing prescription for effective prevention of the further spread of the pandemic.

He called for more synergy between federal and state governments to curb the spread of COVID-19, especially in states where majority of citizens lived with attendant implications for flattening the curve, increasing testing capacity and reduce the pains.

” We have lessons and experiences of China, Taiwan, and other countries to benefit from,” he said.

” There is no room for blame game now but concerted support by all Nigerians in the ongoing fight against the spread of the disease.

” I commend with due regard to the professional display and wonderful efforts of our frontline medical personnel for their patriotism, resilience, sacrifice and commitment to this fight of eradicating COVID-19″, the former president said.

He saluted the courage of individuals, groups and corporate entities for supporting governments at various levels.

He also commended government officials for the various palliatives geared toward alleviating the excruciating pains associated with the lockdown.

” We all have our roles to play collectively and there is need to observe all recommendations of NCDC and adhere strictly to directives of government on basic hygiene

” Wash your hands frequently with soap under running water, avoid touching your face & high-contact surfaces and also avoid gatherings and physical contact thus Practice social distancing to prevent the spread of the COVID-19. (NAN)