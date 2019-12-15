John Adams, Minna

IBRAHIM Badamosi Babangida University (IBBU), Lapai in Niger by State, has conferred a Post Humus Honorary Degree of Doctor of Science Sc.D (Honoris Causa) on the founding father of the Institution, the former governor of the state late Engr Abdulkadir Kure.

Also, conferred with Honorary Degree is the National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Honorary Degree of Doctor of Letters (Honoris Causa) and the immediate past Chief Judge of the state, Justice Maria Sanda Zukogi the Degree of Doctor of Law (LLD) (Honoris Causa). In his speech, the outgoing Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Muhammad Nasiru Maiturare said at the 3rd combined convocation of the 13 years old University that a total of 3,212 students of 2017/2018 and 2018/2019 sessions graduated.

The Vice-Chancellor disclosed that 23 graduands out of this number, representing one percent made first class, 700 with second class upper, 1,999 with second class lower, 470 in 3rd class category and 29 graduands with a pass.

The overall best graduating students for the 2017/2018 session is Yansahwu Adio of French department with a CGPA of 4.77 and Maryam Gomina of Physics department is overall best graduating students for the 2018/2019 session with a CGPA of 4.73.

Former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida, represented by former Minister of Finance, Abubakar Muye and former military Head of State, General Abdulsalam Abubakar also represented by Engr Inuwa Kuta both congratulated the graduands and awardees.

Present at the event include; Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Minister of State Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada, former Minister of Sports, Sani Ndanusa, Traditional rulers among other dignitaries.