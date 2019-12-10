John Adams, Minna

Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University (IBBU), Lapai, will graduate 3,212 at its third combined convocation on Saturday.

Among them are 23 first class while 700 would bag second class upper, representing 22 percent.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mohammed Maiturare, at a pre-convocation press briefing in Minna, yesterday, as part of activities lined up to mark the ceremony, disclosed that the climax will be the conferment of post-humous honorary doctor of science on the founding father and former governor, the late Abdulkadir A. Kure. The immediate past Chief Judge of the state, Justice Maria Sanda Zukogi will also be conferred honorary doctor of letter.

He explained that the figure of the first class degree grandaunts which stood at one percent, was an improvement in the general performance insisting that “the standard is rising while students are performing better.”

Further breakdown of the grandaunts showed that 1,990 would bag second class lower and 470 third class while 92 and 58 would bag postgraduate and Masters degrees respectively.