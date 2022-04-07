By Boniface Nwufo

It has been acknowledged by most analysts and political pundits that the bane of Nigeria’s underdevelopment is the poor leadership or lack of it which Nigerians have had to grapple with over the last fifty years. Perhaps we can say that selfless and visionary leadership became scarce in Nigeria after the colonialists and our founding fathers like Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Dr. Michael Okpala, Sir Ahmadu Bello and Chief Obafemi Awolowo left the scene. Since then we have been grappling with daunting challenges associated with leadership. Due to poor leadership recruitment system, many states in Nigeria are having development challenges.

The 2023 governorship election in Abia state is fast approaching, and it presents an opportunity for the incumbent governor and indeed all stakeholders not to trifle with the destiny of their people by supporting a neophyte for the plum job. This is a job that requires a man with verifiable pedigree and necessary global exposure in order to steer the ship of the state to the right direction.

The incumbent Governor Okezie Ikpeazu had lofty dreams for the state especially with the proposed Enyimba Economic City, but more still need to be done in that regard. It is therefore reasonable that in choosing his successor, he must be dispassionate in recommending only a man who has shown love for the state in terms of investments, international exposure and ability to tap into his contacts with international organisations such as World Bank, IMF, United Nations and ECOWAS in order to attract development to Abia state.

I have in mind Professor Gregory Ibe, the founder and chancellor of Gregory University Uturu, Abia state. He possesses the requisite knowledge, international exposure, contacts and knowledge to continue from where Ikpeazu will stop. The reality is that both of them operate on the same intellectual level and their world views synchronise. Obviously the incumbent governor would not want his signature project, which is the Enyimba Economic City to die. Therefore, he must ensure that the baton is handed over to Prof. Gregory Ibe who has the capacity to continue from where Ikpeazu stopped by inviting some of the international organisations mentioned above to support the realisation of the project for the benefit of Ndi-Abia and Nigerians in general.

Nigeria is at the crossroads and Abia state as a sub-national entity is not insulated from the vagaries of our national challenge. Therefore, all hands must be on deck to support a technology-savvy technocrat and development expert who will bring his global exposure and experiences to bear in the governance of Abia state. For a man who has been invited by numerous state governments in Nigeria and foreign countries to help proffer solutions to their developmental challenges, it will amount to a huge loss if Abia state fails to invite Ibe to mount the saddle and change the tide in the interest of Abia people.

As a successful entrepreneur who has made billions of naira investments in Abia state, he has shown patriotism and love for the people of Abia state, and if given the opportunity he will be altruistic in the service of the people. Professor Gregory Ibe can leverage on his wide international contacts especially in the United States, Israel and China to bring investors and donors for such projects which are close to the hearts of Abia people like the Enyimba Economic City. Governor Okezie Ikpeazu must therefore not miss the opportunity of inviting this global citizen from Abia state to pilot the affairs of the state after his tenure. With the numerous socio-economic challenges bedevilling Nigeria, Abia leaders cannot afford to trifle with the destiny of the people or provide governance space for people who want to boost their bruised ego, and who cherish power for self-aggrandisement. Therefore in searching for the next governor of the state, it should be borne in mind that Abia people are hardworking, creative, and enterprising and all they need is a leader who can serve as a catalyst for the quick realisation of their latent potentials and the accelerated socio-economic development of the state.

Professor Ibe is a fulfilled man with capacity to restore the glory of Abia state if only reason will prevail and the stakeholders realise that he is one individual who does not crave for wealth, but has the motivation to make Abia work for everyone. This was the driving spirit that led him to establish Gregory University in the heart of Abia state – Uturu, and by availing him the opportunity to serve he will devote his time and energy in seeing that more mega investments are attracted to the state as a way of stimulating the economy and achieving human capital development.

Abia state requires a competitive leader with focus and vision to show the people the light so they can find their way. For a state known for industry and development, they should elect a governor with the acumen, international exposure and digital knowledge like Prof. Ibe to take the state to another desirable level. This is the time to elect a leader who will further develop the state.

Nwufo writes from Lagos