The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company has received various awards of excellence for its social responsibility initiatives.

Its Chief Operating Officer, Mr John Ayodele, said in a statement on Friday that the University of Ibadan Teaching Hospital (UCH) gave one of the awards for efforts of IBEDC in the fight against neo-natal and infant mortality in Nigeria.

According to Ayodele, IBEDC donated a draeger incubator, baby Apneas, bedding to the pediatric ward of the college hospital and also renovated the children outpatient clinic play area.

He said the company also bagged another merit award from Lion Wasiu Shittu Deaf Organisation in recognition of its supports to the development of the organisation.

Ayodele said the award presentation was part of the 1st anniversary of the Deaf Organisation.

“In his speech at the ceremony, the founder, Lion Wasiu Shittu, urged parents with physically challenged children to encourage and train them.

“Shittu also appealed to the government, both at the state and federal levels, to support the organisation in giving meaningful life to all the physically challenged individuals in Nigeria,” Ayodele said.

Reacting to the presentation of these awards, Ayodele said the gestures were part of efforts of IBEDC at changing lives.

He listed some of the company’s CSR to include One Child at a time Corporate Social Responsibility campaign to care for the Nigerian child, energy club activation in partnership with USAID, the sponsorship of NSE school quiz competition and its support to the Ibadan Young Writers Summit.

Ayodele pledged the company’s commitment to the wellness of the Nigerian child and better service delivery to its customers, particularly during this yuletide season. (NAN)