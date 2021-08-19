From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) paid a condolence visit to the Benin home of the late billionaire, Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo, who passed on in a United Kingdom hospital on Sunday, August 8.

The IBEDC management team was led by the Chief Operating Officer (CEO) of the company, Engineer John Ayodele, to the Aiguobasimwin Crescent, GRA, Benin City home of the business mogul, who was a director of the Company until recently, when he relinquished his directorship to his immediate younger brother, Engineer Kingsley Okunbo.

‘We have come to commiserate on the loss of our man, pillar, a Dinosaur in his own right and a rare gem. We have lost you, but the Lord has gained you. 1 Thessalonians 4:13-19, speaks this to us. ‘The Lord giveth and the Lord taketh. Blessed be the name of the Lord. We will forever miss you and your leadership role, but the Lord knows better. Our father, brother and friend, rest in the bosom of the Lord to eternity. Rest in perfect peace,’ Ayodele, wrote ‎in the condolence register.

Also signing the register the Chief Business Transformation and Strategy Officer of IBEDC, Mr Iranola, Ayodeji, said: ‘My traditional trading partner, you came, you saw and you conquered. Glory be to God for inspiring lives. As you always say, there is a time to be born and a time to die. I cherish the friendship of over 30 years and will always hold on to the pleasant memories of the earlier and later years. You touched lives in no small measure.

‘A fine gentleman and an exemplar in every role you played in life. What a man. What a character. My Capi, you will certainly be missed by family, friends and colleagues. But you deserve the rest after fighting a brave battle here on earth. May your gentle soul rest in peace and may God shower His blessings, mercy and grace on those you left behind, particularly your family and loved ones. Adieu my ‘traditional trading partner,’ Ayodeji, eulogised.

Similarly in her condolence, Ms Ehi Oyuki Jackson Obaseki, IBEDC Chief Human Resources Officer, said words failed her and her heart was heavy, adding that she is ‘consoled with the impactful lives that you lived.

‘A colleague, a visioner and a conqueror. You won even in death. Sleep well my father,’ she said.

Responding to the outpouring of sympathy, Captain Hosa’s immediate younger brother and a Director of IBEDC, Kingsley Okunbo, expressed gratitude for the kinds words spoken about his departed brother.

The younger Okunbo, who is the chief mourner for the family, and who received the sympathisers alongside his younger brother Morrison Okunbo, said that the entire Okunbo family was consoled by the fact ‘I know that my brother is in a better place.’

Among the IBEDC management team were Mr Deolu Ijose, Chief Commercial Officer and Mr Martins Woghiren, Chief Information Officer.