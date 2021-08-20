From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), yesterday, paid a condolence visit to the family of late billionaire business mogul, Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo, who passed on in a United Kingdom hospital on Sunday, August 8.

The IBEDC management team led by its Chief Operating Officer (CEO), John Ayodele, visited the Aiguobasimwin Crescent, GRA, Benin City home of Hosa who was a director of the company, until he relinquished his directorship recently to his younger brother, Kingsley Okunbo.

“We have come to commiserate on the loss of our man, pillar, a dinosaur in his own right and a rare gem. We have lost you, but the Lord has gained you. We will forever miss you and your leadership role, but the Lord knows better. Our father, brother and friend, rest in the bosom of the Lord to eternity. Rest in perfect peace,” Ayodele, the IBEDC boss, wrote on the condolence register.

Also signing the register, Chief Business Transformation and Strategy Officer of IBEDC, Mr. Iranola, Ayodeji, said: “My traditional trading partner, you came, you saw and you conquered. Glory be to God for inspiring lives. As you always say, ‘there is a time to be born and a time to die.’ I cherish the friendship of over 30 years and will always hold on to the pleasant memories of the earlier and latter years. You touched lives in no small measure.”

Hosa’s immediate younger brother and Director of IBEDC, Kingsley Okunbo, who received the team expressed gratitude for the kinds words spoken about his brother by EBEDC management.

He said that the entire Okunbo family was consoled by the fact the departed was “in a better place.”