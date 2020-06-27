Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The preceding National Organising Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Emma Ibediro, has accepted the dissolution of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), saying that President Muhammadu Buhari’s timely intervention will save the soul of the party.

In a statement he issued in Abuja on Saturday, the Imo-born politician thanked party members particularly the South-East who considered him worthy to serve.

Ibediro, however, emphasised that the task of keeping the ruling party strong must never be compromised.

His statement reads:

‘It is with a heart full of gratitude that I thank the over 16 million members of our great party, the APC, for the opportunity to serve in the NWC as the National Organising Secretary in the last two years. The interest of the party must be above the interest of any individual.

‘I thank Mr President, Muhammadu Buhari, for his timeous intervention in saving the soul of the party. My loyalty to the President is unshaken and my belief in his ability to steer the ship of state of Nigeria is unalloyed. I welcome the Caretaker Committee headed by Mai Mala Buni, who I believe comes with a wealth of experience having served as a past National Secretary.

‘I also congratulate his team and wish them well in the onerous task of positioning the party to remain the most formidable political vehicle in the country. I thank the leadership of the party in Imo State and indeed the entire South East for the confidence reposed in me throughout my tenure as National Organising Secretary.

‘To my former colleagues in the dissolved NWC, I congratulate them on the several victories they recorded while in office and wish them well in their future endeavours. The task of keeping our party strong must never be compromised.’