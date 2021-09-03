London-born, Lagos inspired Ibejii – artist, storyteller, Believer has released ‘HappyMe’, second single from his hugely anticipated 2021 EP, Intermission.

HappyMe is a feel-good call for listeners to reclaim mental, physical and emotional wellness after a prolonged season of loss, lockdown and social isolation.

Produced in Lagos by DopeL and Natalio Studios, HappyMe is inspired by one woman’s cry for ‘Happiness’ and created as mantra for all who seek the licence to engage their HappyMe.

Storyteller, poet, thinker and romantic, Ibejii’s essence is a fine balance of ‘Taiye Kehin’ , the physical and the transcendent, time worn and timeless. Ibejii’s sound is a fine blend of African vibes and international sound; a unique blend of storytelling.

HappyMe is available on your usual digital media platform.

