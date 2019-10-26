For talented artiste, Ibejii, Nigeria cannot work because its problems are deep and foundational.

“Nigeria’s problems are deep. They are so deep and foundational. Nigeria’s problems are systemic. Nigeria cannot work because it is flawed. It is a fundamentally flawed system of government.

“Nigeria’s government is unaccountable and unaccountable systems ultimately fail. A system in which leaders are under no pressure to account to those that they govern is a flawed system of government. The Nigerian system of government is exactly such a system,” he lamented.